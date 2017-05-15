Deputy police and crime commissioner resigns over undercover claims

A deputy police and crime commissioner has resigned following allegations that he deceived a 19-year-old woman political activist into forming a sexual relationship while working as an undercover police officer in the 1990s.

Andy Coles, who is Cambridgeshire's deputy police and crime commissioner, tendered his resignation on Monday following news reports.

In a statement, Mr Coles said: "There have been news reports over the weekend about which I am unable to comment.

"This coverage is significantly impacting on my ability to carry out my duties as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

"I have therefore today tendered my resignation with immediate effect, which Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, has accepted.

"I am aware that the allegations have been referred directly to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC)."

The allegations were referred to the IPCC by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel.

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite and a spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel said they would make no further comment as the matter had been referred to the IPCC.