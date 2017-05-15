Police launch murder probe after woman's body found in car following crash

A murder inquiry has been launched after a body was found in a car in Leicestershire following a crash.

The female victim's body was discovered at about 11.45am on Sunday after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Desford Road, Enderby, police said.

Officers have yet to formally identify the deceased and say inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the cause of her death, which is "not consistent with a road traffic collision".

Two men aged 27 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody being questioned by detectives, a police spokesman said.