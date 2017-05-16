Army officer to go on trial in the US charged with rape

A British Army officer will go on trial in the US on Tuesday charged with rape.

Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Tomkins, of Defence, Equipment and Support, will appear at a court martial in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The high-ranking officer, based at Abbey Wood, near Bristol, denies one count of rape.

Courts martial are overseen by a judge advocate with a jury of up to seven service personnel.

Tomkins's trial is expected to return to the UK, in Bulford, Wiltshire, on Monday after the prosecution's witnesses.