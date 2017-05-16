Aspen Pharmacare faces European Commission probe over cancer medicine prices

An investigation has been launched into whether a drug company excessively increased the price of five cancer medications.

The European Commission said it has opened a formal investigation into Aspen Pharmacare over claims it "imposed very significant and unjustified price increases of up to several hundred percent" on medicines.

It is the commission's first investigation into concerns about excessive pricing practices in the pharmaceutical industry, a spokesman said.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "When we get sick, we may depend on specific drugs to save or prolong our lives.

"Companies should be rewarded for producing these pharmaceuticals to ensure that they keep making them into the future.

"But when the price of a drug suddenly goes up by several hundred percent, this is something the commission may look at.

"More specifically, in this case we will be assessing whether Aspen is breaking EU competition rules by charging excessive prices for a number of medicines."

Aspen said it was not in a position to comment on the investigation, but in a statement the company said: "Aspen takes compliance with competition laws very seriously and will work constructively with the European Commission in its process."