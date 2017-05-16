Conservatives see lead narrow in latest poll

The Conservatives have seen their lead narrow by three percentage points over Labour, a new poll suggests.

But Theresa May's party still enjoys a sizeable cushion in the General Election battle, polling 47% compared to Labour's 33%.

Panelbase's latest findings sees a one percentage point drop for the Tories and a two percentage point increase for Labour.

The Liberal Democrats fell one percentage point to 7%, no change for Ukip on 5% and a one percentage point rise to 3% for the Green Party.

Respondents also showed support for Labour-backed policies such as the abolition of tuition fees, with 51% in favour and 20% against, and public ownership of railways, with 52% in favour and 20% against.

Conservative-backed policies also received support, including the controversial pledge to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands - supported by 65% of respondents compared to 14% who opposed it.

Panelbase surveyed 1,026 adults living in the UK between May 12 and 15.