'Dr Google' can have positive impact on doctor-patient relationship, study finds

So-called "Dr Google" can have a positive impact on a relationship between a GP and their patient, a new study suggests.

Performing online searches for health information - colloquially known as using "Dr Google" - leads to a better mutual understanding of symptoms and diagnosis between a patient and their GP, a new research paper found.

Searching online before an appointment can generally have a "positive contribution" to a GP consultation, a team of researchers from Belgium found.

It has been suggested that as many as two thirds of patients search the internet prior to a consultation.

But previous studies have found that some doctors ignore or contradict the information patients bring to the consultation because they feel "threatened and that their professional expertise had been disregarded", the authors of the latest research wrote.

The new study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, saw experts assess the impact of using "Dr Google" to look up health conditions and ailments before patients visited their GP.

They gathered information on 718 Flemish patients aged 18 to 75.

More than half of patients had more confidence in their GP after searching online.

But two thirds said they did not feel reassured by their internet search. And three in 10 said they felt worried after the search.

Researchers found that the more frequently people consulted the internet for specific complaints, the more likely they reported reassurance.

They concluded: "The large majority of the Flemish population would still visit the doctor after online information retrieval and the patient's confidence in their GP is rarely affected.

"On the contrary, it may lead to a better mutual understanding of symptoms and diagnosis.

"Therefore, an open attitude toward the patient and their online search behaviour is recommended.

"GPs often overestimate the possible anxiety caused by an online information search.

"In conclusion, at a time in which shared decision making and patient empowerment is the norm for conducting good medical practice, Dr Google has a generally positive contribution to the GP consultation and the doctor-patient relationship."

Commenting on the study, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "We encourage all of our patients to take an active interest in their own health, and high quality, unbiased health websites such as NHS Choices, which are approved by clinicians and contain reliable information, can be really useful for patients.

"But in the same way, unverified websites may give out misleading, superfluous or incorrect information, and cause our patients needless worry or conversely provide inappropriate reassurance.

"This could then lead to them booking an unnecessary appointment with their GP, at a time when general practice is already struggling to cope with soaring patient demand in recent years, or not seeking advice when it's actually appropriate to do so.

"We would certainly advise caution about patients using 'Dr Google' to diagnose themselves - searching the internet is no substitute for a discussion with a GP as we are highly trained to take into account the physical, psychological and social factors affecting a patient's health and wellbeing when making a diagnosis.

"If a patient has consulted a reliable site and is still worried about their health, they should seek advice from their GP practice or local pharmacy."