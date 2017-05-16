FindMike campaigner backs nurses' call over mental health patients in A&E

A mental health campaigner who was stopped from killing himself by a stranger on a bridge has backed calls to prevent people in a mental health crisis from being taken to A&E departments.

Jonny Benjamin started the #FindMike search in 2014 to find the unknown passer-by who talked him down from attempting suicide on Waterloo Bridge in central London nine years ago.

Mr Benjamin, then 20, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and said he felt his life had hit "rock bottom'' before the intervention of a stranger, later identified as Neil Laybourn after the search went viral.

Mr Benjamin said that when he was taken to A&E by police it added to his distress, and he backed n urses at the Royal College of Nursing's annual congress in Liverpool as they voted to call for an end to the practice.

Mr Benjamin said: "I was sitting in A&E with handcuffs on, which just added to the distress.

"I was distressed, in anguish, waiting to be sectioned.

"For me and for others it's certainly not the most appropriate environment, by any means.

"There must be better, more therapeutic areas where people can go. Police cells and A&E are not that.

"The Government is not delivering on parity of esteem - nowhere near."

Nina Hammond, an emergency nurse, said: "Someone at A&E during a mental health crisis is arguably experiencing the darkest period of their life. A&E departments are busy, crowded and noisy, and it is completely unacceptable.

"If someone broke their leg you wouldn't take them to a dentist. I don't see why it should be any different."