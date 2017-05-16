HTC U11 vs smartphone rivals: How do they compare?

The new HTC U11's specifications place the new device alongside the Samsung Galaxy 8 and iPhone 7 Plus - at the top end of the smartphone market.

The three devices are closely placed in terms of display - the U11's 5.5-inch Quad HD screen is the same size as the 7 Plus, but has a higher resolution.

In contrast, the S8, with its 'Infinity Display' that fills more of the front of the device and curves on to the edges, has a larger screen than both, but similar resolution to the U11.

Where the U11 is unique is its Edge Sense feature, which enables users to interact with the phone simply by squeezing it.

It is also the only device to house support for the two most prominent smart virtual assistants of the day - Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

The S8 does also support Google Assistant, and has its own artificial intelligence program, called Bixby, but full support for Bixby is yet to launch in the UK.

The iPhone relies on its own native assistant, Siri, which is regarded by some as more limited in comparison to Google and Amazon's creations.

HTC's latest flagship also has the highest specification front-facing selfie camera, at 16 megapixels, compared to seven megapixels on the iPhone 7 and eight for the S8.

However, all three devices each has a 12 megapixel rear camera, all of which also feature a variety of imaging technology designed to compose images in different ways.

Key commons features among all three, however, include optical image stabilisation to reduce camera shake, as well as slow-motion video capabilities, and 4K resolution video capturing.

In pricing, the new U11 is also the cheapest of the three devices - starting at £649, while the S8 starts at £689 and the iPhone 7 Plus at £719.