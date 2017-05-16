Welsh Assembly votes through 'radical' health and wellbeing bill

Welsh Assembly members have unanimously voted to introduce a raft of new measures designed to "improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales", including extending smoke-free areas and forcing tattooists and body piercers to sign up to a licensing scheme.

The Public Health (Wales) Bill also places a duty on ministers to tackle obesity by publishing a national strategy on preventing and reducing it.

Ministers approved the bill on Tuesday afternoon, which failed to pass last year after opposition to plans to ban the use of e-cigarettes from some public places.

Labour AM and minister for Social Services and Public Health, Rebecca Evans, who described the legislation as "radical", said this was a "landmark day for public health in Wales".

The Bill aims to protect young people's health by banning smoking in school grounds, public playgrounds, and the outdoor areas of registered childcare settings, as well as in hospital grounds.

A register of businesses selling tobacco and nicotine products, including rolling papers, will be created and the new law makes it an offence for anyone to hand over nicotine or tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18, for example by home delivery or collection services

Other measures include a mandatory licensing scheme for acupuncture, body piercing, electrolysis and tattooing and prohibiting the intimate piercing of anybody under the age of 18.

Meanwhile, local authorities will have a duty to prepare and publish a local toilets strategy, including an assessment of the need for toilets for public use and details of how that need will be met.

Speaking during a debate in the Welsh Assembly, Conservative AM Darren Millar said his party was pleased to be able to support the Bill.

"It is in much better shape than the previous incarnation of the Bill which of course sought to introduce unnecessary restrictions on e-cigarettes," he said, adding: "We are very pleased to see the additional restrictions on smoking of tobacco."

AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said Plaid Cymru was particularly pleased its amendment on the obesity strategy had been included.

He said the Bill was not perfect but added it could be "an important tool in safeguarding the public and safeguarding public health and encouraging a healthier Wales for future years".

Ms Evans said after the Bill was passed: "The Public Health (Wales) Bill is a radical piece of legislation which will improve and protect the health and well being of the nation.

"Once law, the Bill will make a real difference to people in Wales.

"Children will be protected from the harms of second hand smoke and the dangers of intimate piercing; better planning of public toilet provision should mean older people, people with disabilities, and people caring for young children won't be put off leaving the house; while anybody undergoing a special procedure will be able to have confidence that the person carrying it out has safe working practices."

She added the Bill would have a "significant, lasting positive impact on health in Wales".