William to watch specialists as they treat cancer patients

The Duke of Cambridge will visit the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, marking 10 years since he became president of the centre.

William will accompany staff as they go about their daily activities in treating and caring for patients at the trust's hospital facilities in Sutton.

He will visit the radiotherapy department, where he will talk to clinicians and physicists about the UK's first MR Linac, a state-of-the-art machine set to make radiotherapy more effective and reduce side effects for cancer patients.

The duke will then accompany a radiographer during their regular schedule, which will include calling a patient for treatment on a linear accelerator machine and monitoring them from the control room.

William will also visit the Oak Centre for Children and Young People where he will accompany two staff nurses, before joining two play specialists and patients in the play room for arts and crafts activities.

The Royal Marsden is the largest cancer centre in Europe, treating over 50,000 NHS and private patients every year.