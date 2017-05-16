Woman to be sentenced for owning dog that mauled three-year-old boy to death

A woman whose American bulldog mauled to death a three-year-old boy is due in court to be sentenced.

Dexter Neal died in hospital after being bitten by Jade Dunne's dog Ruby at her home in Halstead, Essex, on the afternoon of August 18 last year.

Dunne pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control, resulting in death, at an earlier hearing.

Neighbours had described hearing "terrible screams" as a man tried to save the boy inside the house.

The dog was seized by officers and destroyed.

Dunne, aged 29 and formerly of Parker Way, Halstead, is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.