Drayton Manor death: Girl, 11, suffered fatal chest injuries

An 11-year-old schoolgirl who died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor theme park suffered fatal chest injuries, a post-mortem examination has found.

The South Staffordshire Coroner's office released the cause of Evha Jannath's death as "blunt force chest trauma" and said an inquest into her death would open next Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Staffordshire Police said: "The preliminary cause of death has been identified by HM Coroner as chest injuries, however investigations continue.

"The investigation into Evha's death remains a joint investigation between Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive."

Confirmation of the cause of Evha's death emerged a day after around 600 mourners attended her funeral at a Muslim prayer hall at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery.

Evha, who died at Birmingham Children's Hospital after being rescued from the water by theme park staff, was one of a party of children on a school trip from Leicester's Jameah Girls Academy.

After the funeral the academy's head, Erfana Bora, said pupils had visited Evha's family before the service to comfort them and "say goodbye" to their friend.

Revealing that Evha's mother has asked that her daughter's name stays on the school register, Ms Bora told reporters: "It is overwhelming to see so many people here today, praying for Evha and showing support for her family.

"As a school, we have been touched by the enormity of support that we have received from the community of Leicester, as well as nationally and globally.

"We would like to also thank fellow schools in Leicester and Leicester City Council for providing practical help, including counselling for our pupils and staff."

A spokesman for the South Staffordshire Coroner, Andrew Haigh, said a formal inquest opening would be held in Cannock next week. A full inquest has been provisionally listed for November 6.