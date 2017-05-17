More teenage girls experiencing emotional problems, survey finds

The proportion of teenage girls with emotional problems has soared since 2010, a survey has revealed.

The study of more than 25,000 school pupils found g irls were "considerably more likely" than boys to have a borderline or abnormal emotional problems score.

The percentage of 15-year-old girls with a borderline or abnormal score rose from 41% to 44% between 2013 and 2015.

Going back further, between 2010 and 2015 the percentage agreeing " I worry a lot" rose from 31% to 50% while the proportion who agreed with the statement "I am nervous in new situations, I easily lose confidence" increased from 35% to 44%.

In the same group, just 44% agreed "I've been feeling cheerful" all of the time or often compared to 61% who said this was the case in 2010.

The 2015 Scottish Schools Adolescent Lifestyle and Substance Use Survey (Salsus) found emotional problems are affecting 15-year-old girls regardless of whether they are from deprived or well-off backgrounds.

There was also a marked increase in the proportion of 15- year-old girls who felt pressured "a lot" by schoolwork, from 39% in 2010 to 62%, and a rise in those reporting a physical or mental health condition or illness lasting 12 months or more, from 11% to 21%.

The most common activities among all pupils were listening to music, going online and using social networking sites and seeing friends, but the survey revealed a drop in face-to-face interaction between young people.

The proportion who see friends has declined from 93% in 2002 to 83% while those who go to friends' houses fell 54% to 37% over the same period.

Salsus also uncovered a "very large increase" in the regular use of e-cigarettes among all young people, particularly regular and occasional smokers.

In 2015, 24% of 15-year-old regular tobacco smokers also regularly used e-cigarettes, compared with 5% in 2013.

The survey suggests yo ung smokers may be using e-cigarettes to help them quit, with regular smokers who had tried to give up more likely than those who had not tried to use e-cigarettes regularly.