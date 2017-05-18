Dizzee Rascal pays tribute to man fatally shot and stabbed in London

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has paid tribute to a 41-year-old man who died after being shot and stabbed in broad daylight.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after Brenton Roper was found seriously injured at Eagling Close, Bow, London, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Roper, described as a "well respected man" by his family, was tended to by paramedics but pronounced dead at 5.37pm.

He appeared in a video for Dizzee Rascal's song Nutcrackerz, and the rapper posted a picture on Instagram offering his condolences to Mr Roper's family.

"This is one of the last times I saw you and I'm glad you were in the nutcrackerz video cos when I was a yout you lot were the big boys on my block still whenever I came back there was never no funny vibes (you know how people are)," he wrote.

"My condolences to your family. Rest in Peace Brenton Roper."

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and have both been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries, police said.

In a statement, Mr Roper's family said: "Brenton was a loving and loyal son, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a well respected man and had respect for others.

"We are all devastated that he was taken from us in such a horrific way."

A post-mortem held on Tuesday revealed the cause of death as gunshot injuries and Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Wratten from the Metropolitan Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information regarding Mr Roper's death to come forward and speak with officers.

"This attack happened on a Saturday afternoon and I am certain that it would have been witnessed by a number of people.

"It is possible that someone who was travelling on the Tube saw the beginning or aftermath of Mr Roper's murder but have not realised how serious the incident was."

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8217 6582 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.