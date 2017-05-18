Man arrested on suspicion of drugs possession in Megan Bannister death probe

A third man has been arrested by police investigating the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found in a car after a road crash.

Jason Burder and Adam King appeared in front of magistrates in Leicester on Thursday accused of the manslaughter of Megan Bannister by gross negligence.

Meanwhile police said a 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs but has since been released from custody.

Burder, 28, of Braunstone Avenue, and 27-year-old Adam King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, were not asked to enter a plea during an hour-long hearing before three magistrates.

Both defendants were arrested on Sunday after a collision between a Vauxhall Astra allegedly being driven by Burder and a motorbike at around 11.45am.

The rider of the motorcycle remains in hospital after the crash on Desford Road, Enderby, near Leicester.

King, a warehouseman, and Burder were refused bail and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on June 15.

Burder, who appeared in the dock in a black polo shirt and blue jeans, and King, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm their personal details.

In a statement issued earlier this week, relatives of Megan described the Wigston College pupil as "our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister" and said their hearts had been "utterly broken" by her death.

"The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss," the statement read.

An online fundraising page set up to help Megan's family has raised more than £2,500.