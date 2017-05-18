Pharmaceutical bodies lose fight as judge refuses to quash forcing of cuts

A judge has refused to overturn the Government's decision to impose funding cuts on pharmacies.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) and the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) had challenged the legality of the process by which remuneration of pharmacies within the NHS was to be reduced.

They did not attack the need for - nor the overall extent of - the required savings but the means by which the decision was reached, and the alleged failure to appreciate the adverse impacts on those needing pharmaceutical services.

The cuts, which have now come into effect, are likely to mean that some pharmacies may be forced to close and others to reduce their services. An estimate of closures has been put as high as around 2000.

It was claimed that the process adopted by the Secretary of State for Health was unfair and in breach of statutory requirements.

On Thursday at London's High Court, Mr Justice Collins concluded "with some regret" that he could not quash the decision.

"Cuts of the nature required will inevitably produce some hardships for individual pharmacies and for some who make use of them.

"But that cannot mean that in times of the need for some retrenchment no cuts can be made.

"The Department has, as the material now disclosed shows, given detailed and careful consideration to the way in which the cuts can be made.

"I do not doubt that some criticism is properly made in that it is possible to think that different means might have been better.

"But that is not for this court, since it is only if unreasonableness is established that it is proper to intervene."

He said it was unfortunate that the goodwill which existed between the PSNC and the Department of Health had been lost.

The NPA later described the judgment as a watershed moment that exposed the flaws in current policy and opened the way for talks about a radically different approach.

NPA chairman Ian Strachan said: "The judge said the decision to make cuts was lawful, not that it was wise.

"On the contrary, he comprehensively debunked the risible idea that the cuts are for the good of patients."

He added: "What is important now is to enter into constructive discussions about a positive way forward for the sector, patients and the NHS.

"We want to engage with officials on implementation of a programme for change and improvement which builds on the strengths of our sector rather than seeks to dismantle it.

"By working together, we can make the pharmacy sector and the health system overall more efficient, whilst ensuring that no patient is left behind.

"The community pharmacy network is a part of the health service that can truly be said to serve all communities, including the most vulnerable neighbourhoods.

"In mounting this legal challenge, we have seen it as our public duty to try to preserve access to healthcare for those in most need."