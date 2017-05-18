Rolf Harris to be released from prison

Rolf Harris is to be released from prison on Friday, a court has heard.

The Australia-born former television star, 87, has been appearing by videolink at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is standing trial accused of indecent assault.

Judge Deborah Taylor told the jury on Thursday that the defendant would be released from Stafford Prison on Friday and he would therefore appear in court in person on bail for the remainder of the trial.

Jurors had previously been told Harris had already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.

The judge told jurors: "He (Harris) will no longer be appearing in the court via videolink and he will be attending what remains of his trial in person next week."

The trial, which opened on May 15, will not sit on Friday.

Former Animal Hospital host Harris is standing trial accused of indecently assaulting three teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

He is also alleged to have touched a 13-year-old girl's breast after filming a children's TV programme and asked her: "Do you often get molested in a Saturday morning?"

He is separately accused of twice groping a third girl, aged 16, after being paid £100 to appear on ITV celebrity show Star Games in 1978, and telling her she was "a little bit irresistible", the court heard.

He denies four charges of indecent assault against three women between 1971 and 1983.

Giving evidence in court on the trial's fourth day, one alleged victim denied she had "fabricated" evidence against Harris.

She told the court: "I absolutely have not (fabricated evidence).

"One of the reasons perhaps it was easier for me to tell police is because I had told people over the years."

Asked by prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC if she came forward to testify against Harris because she was motivated by money, the witness replied: "I'm not driven by money. I took a 75% pay cut (with my new job).

"I do feel strongly that men like Harris shouldn't get away with it."

Asked by Mr Rees if she was an "attention seeker", the witness replied: "I cannot imagine how anyone would conceive of doing this for any sort of kick."