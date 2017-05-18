Second man charged over death of ex-Navy officer hit by own car

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a former Royal Navy officer who was hit by his own car.

Mike Samwell, 35, was run over outside his home in Chorlton, Manchester, at about 3am on Sunday April 23 after he tried to stop thieves stealing his Audi S3.

Greater Manchester Police said Raymond Davies, 21, of Castleford Walk, Manchester, had been charged with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He has been remanded into custody to face Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, has already been charged with Mr Samwell's murder and a trial date has been set for October 16.

Mr Samwell, who served 12 years in the Royal Navy, is believed to have been trying to stop thieves after they broke into his home while he and his wife were asleep upstairs.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.