Youth faces court charged with murdering man in Leicester

A 17-year-old youth has appeared before magistrates charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in Leicester city centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing Abdirahman Adam, who died in hospital on Monday.

The 22-year-old victim was found injured after emergency crews were called to St Matthews Way, near to the junction with Wharf Street North, at around 3.10pm.

Leicester Magistrates' Court was told the 17-year-old youth, who was allowed to leave the dock to sit beside his aunt in the well of the courtroom, has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

The boy, who dabbed away tears with a white tissue during a five-minute hearing, was remanded in custody until a bail hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.