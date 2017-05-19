Chris Coleman among host of sporting stars to be recognised at Buckingham Palace

Football manager Chris Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, is among a host of sporting stars to be recognised at Buckingham Palace.

Coleman, 46, will receive an OBE from the Prince of Wales for services to football, after his team achieved remarkable success in their first appearance at a major tournament for 58 years.

Gold medal-winning diving duo Jack Laugher and Chris Mears will both be given MBEs following their performance at last summer's Rio Olympics.

The pair came out on top after a seamless performance in the synchronised 3m springboard, while Laugher went on to win a silver in the men's individual 3m springboard.

Mears, from Reading, was given just a 5% chance of survival when he suffered a ruptured spleen in 2009, but overcame his illness to achieve sporting success.

Corrine Hall will also receive an MBE for services to cycling after winning bronze and gold in Rio as a sighted pilot for Paralympian cyclist Lora Turnham.

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner and former Labour MP Vera Baird will be made a dame for services to women and equality and Professor Barry Ife, principal of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, will be knighted.

The longest-serving Samaritans volunteer Alan Woodhouse, who has helped at the charity's Liverpool branch for around 57 years, will be awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable people.