'Fast And The Furious' pair get nine years in jail each for 140mph crash deaths

The driver and front-seat passenger of a car which ploughed into a quad bike while racing at 140mph killing four young people have each been jailed for nine years.

The high-speed racing scenes that led to the deaths of Ryan Beal, 20, Brandon Brown, 20, Alexandra Binns, 18, and Terrie Kirby, 16, were likened to the film The Fast And The Furious during a previous hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

A judge heard how the four young people who died were out celebrating Miss Kirby's birthday when the quad bike they were riding on was devastated by a Nissan 350Z travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the Nissan, Daniel Raynor, 24, and his front-seat passenger, Matthew Todd, 22, each admitted four charges of causing death by dangerous driving and were jailed on Friday by Judge Geoffrey Marson QC, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The pair were among 12 people sentenced in connection with the fatal collision on September 27 2015, on the 60mph A6201 between Upton and Hemsworth.

Raynor also admitted two offences of dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for 15 years.

A total of 10 other people were sentenced after they were convicted of encouraging the dangerous driving that night.

Judge Marson heard how two groups of people had travelled from Wakefield and Barnsley to use the stretch of road for racing as spectators watched from the sides of the road and a railway bridge.

Analysis of the Nissan's satnav showed it was doing 140mph at the time of the impact with the quad bike, which was not connected with the group, and had reached 144mph on previous runs along the single carriageway road.

A number of motorists in the area that night described frightening scenes of cars apparently racing at high speed.

At a previous trial involving some of the defendants, prosecutor Kama Melly QC told the jury that one witness said "that the scene was something like out of the film The Fast And The Furious".

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes said: " For so many young lives to be lost in a single incident was truly shocking and it is no exaggeration to say that police officers who dealt with th is case have been seriously affected by what they saw and experienced."

The officer said: " Driving at this speed, on a 60mph road, was an act of utter stupidity and extreme recklessness which frankly beggars belief.

"Raynor posed a massive danger to anyone else he came into contact with on that road and tragically, when he did, the consequences of his actions were devastating."

In a joint statement, the families of those who died said: " We lost sons and daughters just entering the prime of their lives.

"We lost the chance of seeing the people they would have grown into, and the family lives they could have had.

"The pain of that loss may lessen but it will never go away, and our families will always be left with the knowledge they will never again be whole.

"Ryan's daughter Ruby has also been left without a father and for her to be given such a short time with her Dad is cruel beyond words.

"We are heartbroken with Alexandra's tragic death, our world will never be the same.

"Losing Brandon has devastated our lives and things will never be the same for our family.

"Terrie Louise was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter and sister who will be sadly missed by all including her extended family and friends of Upton. She will be remembered always and forever."

The statement also said: " In our eyes everyone convicted of taking part in racing on that night has to take responsibility for what took place, not just the two men behind the wheel of that Nissan.

"Why did everyone apart from the two in the Nissan leave the scene of the incident where four young people were dead and dying?"

West Yorkshire Police said the others sentenced on Friday for encouraging dangerous driving were:

Clark Henfrey, 20, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 46 weeks detention at a young offenders institution after pleading guilty;

Stephen Hebden, 23, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty;

Mark Mason, 24, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 46 weeks in custody after pleading guilty;

Jack Dickinson Ellis, 20, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 46 weeks in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty;

Jake Hackleton, 25, of Barnsley, who was sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after pleading guilty;

Nathan Jackson, 21, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty;

Jason Ogilvie, 28, from Wakefield, who was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty;

Jacob Ward, 23, from Barnsley, who was sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after pleading guilty;

Andrew Kirkwood, 33, from Dewsbury, who was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty;

Gemma Layton, 28, from Leeds, who was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.