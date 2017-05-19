Former Newcastle United coach charged with historic sex offences

A former Newcastle United coach has been charged with 29 historic sexual offences dating back more than 40 years, police have said.

George Ormond, 61, of Westwood View, Newton Abbot, Devon, will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on June 9.

Northumbria Police said he has been charged with 29 counts of historic sexual offences between 1973 and 1998.

The force said it followed an investigation into "non-recent child sexual abuse in the sporting community".

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: "Our investigations are continuing and we urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us."

Anyone with any concerns or has suffered abuse is asked to contact the Operation Tide team on 101 or contact the NSPCC helpline on 0800 023 2642.