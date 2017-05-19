Girl, 12, 'abducted by gang of men on way home from school'

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a gang of four men as she walked home from school.

The youngster told officers she was forced into a black taxi in Teasdale Way, a suburban street in the Pedmore area of Stourbridge, West Midlands, on Thursday afternoon.

The girl said she was driven around for 90 minutes before the car stopped in nearby Clent and she was able to get out and escape.

A member of the public found her and helped to call the police , West Midlands Police said.

Local schools have warned parents and pupils to be vigilant following the alleged abduction.

In a letter on its website, Brierley Hill school Thorns Community College said the abducted girl was a Year 7 pupil at Pedmore Technology College.

The letter said the girl was approached by a "white male" who "had a foreign accent and appeared to know the girl, even though the girl did not know who he was".

Appealing for information about the incident, police said each of the four men involved was white.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are now interviewing the girl and conducting extensive CCTV inquiries to establish what happened.

"The young girl is assisting us with this investigation and, although upset, she has not been physically hurt.

"We have had no reports of anything similar in the area and this would appear to be an isolated incident.

"We understand the concern and fear that such incidents raise in the community and we would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101."