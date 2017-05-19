Three women in court over alleged terror plot

Three women, including a mother and daughter, are to appear in court charged in connection with what is thought to be the first all-female alleged British-based terror plot.

Londoners Rizlaine Boular, 21, her mother Mina Dich, 43, and associate Khawla Barghouthi, 20, were charged in relation to the alleged planning of a suspected knife attack in the Westminster area of London.

They are to appear at the Old Bailey.

Elite armed officers swooped on Barghouthi's home in Harlesden Road, north-west London, on April 27, where they arrested her and shot Boular.

Boular, of Mount Pleasant in central London, was arrested three days later at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington when she was discharged.

Boular's mother, Dich, of St George Wharf in south-west London, was arrested in Kent on the day of the raid in the capital.

The three women are accused of conspiring together to murder "a person or persons unknown" between April 11 and April 28 2017.

Boular is also charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts between the same dates, while Dich and Barghouthi are charged with intending to assist her.