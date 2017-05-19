Two due in court over car park stab death

Two teenagers are to appear in court charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was found stabbed in a shopping centre car park.

Che Pullen, 19, of Loom Grove, and a 17-year-old male, both of Romford, east London, are to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Scotland Yard said that two youngsters - aged 14 and 15 years old - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Police and an air ambulance found the injured man, who has yet to be formally identified, after being called to the Brewery shopping centre's car park in Romford on Thursday at 4.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at hospital at around 5.30pm.