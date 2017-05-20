How did Pippa Middleton's wedding dress compare to sister Kate's?

As soon as Pippa Middleton's engagement to financier James Matthews was announced last July, speculation was rife about what the bride's dress would look like.

Here's how Pippa and Kate's dresses compared:

The designer

"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," Deacon said. "It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

The colour

The style

"They both looked very British and lovely in their own way," says Peta Hunt, editor-at-large of Your Wedding magazine. "I think it would have been very easy for Pippa to go a for a giant couture dress, I think she's dialled it down quite a lot, and that's refreshing, that she's kept to her true self and not tried to be anyone else."

But the experts agree Pippa's dress was a little bit sexier than Kate's - in a good way. The heart-shaped cut-out back was a touch that couture designer Edwing D'Angelo loved.

He says: "Kate's gown was a bit more classic and more in line with what we'd expect for a Royal princess. Her shoulders were covered, her arms were covered. The back is the main difference, how Pippa chose to show a little bit more of her arms and have that little 'moment' at the back."

The fabric

"The way the lace is cut is really stunning," commented bridalwear designer Charlotte Balbier. "Kate wore lace at the top but Pippa's gone for all over, not just at the top."

"It's a heavier lace than Catherine's, obviously, it's more of a couture lace. She looks really pretty," was Emanuel's verdict.

The veil

"I love the tiara, it's very subtle, which is again her style. It's quite understated and minimalist; if she'd gone for a big tiara it would have been too much for her," Balbier believes.

"The veil was small, petite and toned down," Emanuel concurs. "And it wasn't a major tiara. It's sweet and pleasant."