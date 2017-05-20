Kate forced to 'ssh' young pageboys and bridesmaids at sister Pippa's wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge had her hands full when looking after the pageboys and bridesmaids at her sister's wedding - and at one point was forced to tell the children to be quiet.

Kate kept the group, all thought to be aged under five, under control and was photographed with her finger to her lips as she told the youngsters to "ssh" just before the wedding ceremony began.

She had spoken about her fears during the week when a Buckingham Palace garden party guest said Kate told him she hoped they would be good, but that you never knew at their age.

The bridesmaids were Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, Avia Horner and Princess Charlotte, while the pageboys were Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, William Ward and Prince George.

One little boy proved a little difficult as he was spotted sticking his tongue out at one moment and was also photographed with his fingers in a v-sign.

But it is thought the boisterous youngster was playing around.

Despite being a little noisy, the children performed their petal scattering duties perfectly as the bride and groom left the church.