Kate Middleton leads the best-dressed guests list at sister Pippa's wedding

In what everyone is calling the "society wedding of the year", Pippa Middleton married multi-millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews.

The bride looked spectacular in a Giles Deacon dress, but what were the high profile guests wearing?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended the service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, along with best man Spencer Matthews, of course best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea. Surprisingly, Prince Harry's girlfriend actress Meghan Markle didn't attend the service.

Kate Middleton looked understated but stunning in a blush pink, long sleeved Alexander McQueen dress (the designer she chose for her own wedding gown).

Mother-of-the-bride Carol Middleton appeared to co-ordinate with Kate and wore head to toe pale pink. The jacket is by Catherine Walker&Co.

Princess Eugenie looked elegant in a navy prom-style dress with subtle shoulder cut-out detailing and got extra fashion points for a statement Anya Hindmarch "crisp packet clutch" bag.

James Middleton's girlfriend Donna Air arrived in what looked suspiciously like an ivory dress to the wedding, a faux pas. However, it could be called pale yellow to avoid embarrassment.

Prince William and Prince Harry looked typically dapper in their morning suits.

The groom's brother and best man Spencer Matthews, greeted guests at the church entrance. His blue waistcoat and orange tie combination was a nice touch.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were on the guest list too.

Some of the male guests were sporting some loud tartan, possibly because the Matthews family owns an estate in Scotland.

Serena Hood, executive fashion editor at Vogue, looked fabulous in a high-neck blue maxi dress with a white box clutch and gold heels.

And the page boys and flower girls looked adorable in their cream and gold ensembles.