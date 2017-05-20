Pippa's dress by Giles Deacon proves seamless sensation

Six years after coming to public attention as a bridesmaid at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton ensured all eyes were on her as she exchanged vows with millionaire beau James Matthews.

The 33-year-old wowed crowds with a Giles Deacon dress, which was hand crafted in London.

The dress was constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and featured a corseted bodice with draping to the front and heart-shaped detail at the back.

The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create the impression of having no seams.

Mr Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which had layer upon layer to enable a floor sweeping movement.

He said: "It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

The bride wore a bespoke veil, designed by Stephen Jones, made from fine tulle with a degrade of embroidered pearls.

The Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham.

The shoes were a Manolo Blahnik pump, in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.