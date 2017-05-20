Two men arrested by police probing disappearance of woman, 49

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the disappearance of a 49-year-old woman.

Renata Antczak was last seen nearly a month ago in the Kingswood area of Hull, with officers saying it was "out of character for her not to be in touch with her family".

Mother-of-two Ms Antczak is white, 5ft 6in with a slim build and straight shoulder length blond hair.

She was wearing a purple T-shirt and dark trousers when she was last seen at around 1pm on Tuesday April 25.

Humberside Police said two men, aged 45 and 47, have been detained in connection with the disappearance.

The force added officers were searching a number of addresses in Hull as part of on-going inquiries.