Cancer-beating teenager Eilidh Steel and twin launch Race for Life Glasgow

A teenager who beat cancer was joined by her twin sister to launch Scotland's biggest Race for Life.

Eilidh Steel had proton beam therapy in Florida after a tumour was discovered in her neck and her twin Louise Steel helped her through the treatment, taking selfies of her sister's treatment mask.

The 15-year-olds were chosen to start Race for Life Glasgow on Sunday.

They sounded the airhorn to set around 6,350 runners off on a 5K or 10K course near Glasgow Green to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Eilidh said: "It's been a really emotional day but I've loved every moment of it.

"Raising money to help find and develop new cancer treatments is a way to give hope to many people who are diagnosed with cancer.

"It's important to me to do everything I can to help."

She was 12 when she was diagnosed with cancer and her family moved from Kelloholm, Dumfriesshire to America for three months for her treatment - a type of radiotherapy that can can reduce damage to developing or sensitive organs.

Eilidh has 36 sessions of the therapy, involving a special mask helping hold her head still during treatment, and her twin helped provide light relief by taking mask selfies.

The NHS covered the travel bill for Eilidh and her mother Debbie but the local community raised money to send father Iain and Louise.

Debbie, 50, whose parents both died from cancer, said she was devastated when Eilidh was diagnosed and would have "done anything to get her well".

The family returned from the US in April 2014 and Eilidh has been free from cancer since.

Her mum said: "There's such a lovely bond between Eilidh and Louise.

"Eilidh absolutely needed her sister through all of this. The girls have very different personalities but stick with each other through thick and thin.

"Eilidh is such a bright girl. She wants to study law at Glasgow University and become a human rights lawyer.

"She's one determined girl so I've no doubt she'll do exactly what she sets her mind to."