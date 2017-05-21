Police appeal to mother after baby's body found in park

Police have said they are concerned about the welfare of the mother of a baby whose body was found in a park.

The child's remains were discovered in bushes in Manor Park, Aldershot, at 1.30pm on Friday, Hampshire Police said.

The force said the mother may require urgent medical attention and have reissued an appeal to trace her.

Chief Inspector Debbie Brooks, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of the mother of a baby whose body we found in Manor Park.

"Our absolute priority is the welfare of that mother and I would urge her to either call us on 101 or go to a hospital where she can get urgent medical attention that she really needs."

Details about how long the body had been at the park have not yet been disclosed by police.

It is also not yet known how old the baby is, and its gender has not been revealed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.