Ex-nursery worker said he did not care if rape victim killed himself, court told

A former nursery worker who used naked online images to blackmail a teenage boy into being raped claimed he did not care if the victim killed himself.

Jamie Chapman created "fake and false" Facebook personas of teenage girls called "Emily" and "Molly", getting vulnerable boys to send him naked images of themselves.

Having duped 18 victims in all, he then urged them to engage in sex acts with boys.

When the victims refused, he would then threaten to blackmail the boys by sending their photos to school friends and family.

Chapman, 28, who has admitted raping a child and a further 21 offences of causing or inciting sexual activity with children, broke down when he was caught by police, telling a colleague "I'm a f****** monster".

Officers traced the boys' abuser through the internet addresses he left behind when logging in to his fake online profiles.

Chapman is part-way through being sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court, having also pleaded guilty to nine counts of taking, making and distributing indecent photos of children.

Matthew Brook, opening the prosecution case on Monday, said Chapman, who had previously worked as a school teaching assistant and sports coach, had two aims.

He said: "It's clear, on the messages, the defendant was trying to get the victims to do two things.

"Firstly, to send him naked pictures (of themselves) with a facial image, in order to blackmail them with.

"Secondly to encourage them to meet up with a boy and then move on, as with other cases, to meeting with Jamie."

Chapman's offending all took place between 2011 and 2016.

When the friend of one boy received naked pictures showing his pal, with a message saying "want to see something cool", he confronted "Emily" and blocked the fake profile.

However, another blackmail victim did agree to meet a boy, who turned out to be Chapman - and whom he also thought was being set up.

Chapman then raped the boy and filmed it on the youngster's phone, so he could send the footage back to "Emily".

When Chapman - again using the fake profile - then later urged the boy to do it again he refused, with the victim pleading with his abuser.

In WhatsApp messages read in court, the victim said: "Why do you want to do it again, it's already scarred me for life, you're just doing this to ruin my life - I don't know why."

He then said: "I will probably kill myself, if they (the images and video) get shown around."

Chapman - writing as "Emily" - replied: "I don't care."

He added: "No, because it's your choice, people die all the time.

"Go and flirt with Jamie and do it again."

In a statement read to court, the rape victim said: "Since that time I can only describe my life as being shit."

He added: "I couldn't face going to school and I didn't want to leave my house, because people would laugh at me and be horrible to me."

The sentencing hearing was delayed slightly after Chapman's barrister Emma Nott told the judge her client had made an attempt on his life while in prison that morning.

However, asked by Judge Melbourne Inman QC if he was well enough to hear some of the opening, Chapman agreed for the case to go ahead.

Chapman, of Tamar Drive, Solihull, West Midlands, will appear back at the crown court on Tuesday to be sentenced.