Girl, 11, left fighting for life after escalator fall

An 11-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after falling from an escalator.

The youngster reportedly fell 25 feet at the Wheatsheaf shopping centre in Rochdale at around 3.10pm on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital where she is fighting for her life, officers said.

Greater Manchester Police are looking into the incident, but say there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Specially trained officers are supporting the family, the force added.