Jeremy Hunt warned over death of patient who was never told of aneurysm

A coroner has written to Jeremy Hunt after a man died from an aneurysm that he was never told about despite a hospital being aware of it four years earlier.

John Higgs collapsed in November 2015 and was taken to Barnsley Hospital in South Yorkshire, where he died later that day.

A scan revealed a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), a swelling in the the main blood vessel that leads away from the heart, down through the abdomen to the rest of the body.

A ruptured aneurysm can cause massive internal bleeding and is usually fatal.

Mr Higgs' aneurysm measured 6.6cm and was classed as large.

It was only after his death that his wife learned he had had a CT scan in March 2011, which had found a 6cm aneurysm in the same location.

Neither Mr Higgs or his GP were told about this and the doctor in charge took no action.

In her letter to the Health Secretary, Sarah Slater, assistant coroner for South Yorkshire, said the results of the 2011 scan "had been overlooked at the time and therefore not communicated to Mr Higgs, other clinicians or his general practitioner.

"The evidence at the inquest was that presence of the abdominal aortic aneurysm was an unexpected finding on the CT scan.

"The report had been seen by the consultant s urgeon in charge of the care, but he did not act upon these results because Mr Higgs was attending clinic five days later and therefore the consultant would discuss them with the patient."

But Mr Higgs was "seen by a junior doctor who either did not review the CT report or it was unavailable because it was still with the consultant awaiting filing on the patient records," she said.

"There was no evidence in court of a safe system of communication at the time."

She said Mr Higgs attended at the hospital on a number of occasions after the scan in 2011 and was "seen by several different doctors, but the CT scan results from 2011 were not looked at."

He was not referred to specialist vascular surgeons and "did not have the opportunity to consider any further treatment options prior to his sudden collapse".

Ms Slater warned Mr Hunt of the risk that future deaths will occur "unless action is taken".

She said, although the hospital trust now uses an electronic system, "any unexpected significant/serious radiological finding are still included in a report that is only sent to the consultant in charge of the care and it is a matter for that doctor to notice that part of the report and to input this information on the system as a message.

"In essence, the procedures appear to be the same, it is the mode of recording the information that had changed from paper to computer. No other measures have been put in place and the system is still reliant on one doctor noticing and recording the information."