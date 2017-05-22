Mutations allow superhuman Sherpas to survive with low oxygen level, study finds

Sherpas owe their famous mountaineering ability to X-Men-like mutations giving them superhuman powers, research has shown.

Scientists compared a group of 15 Sherpas and "lowland" researchers during an expedition to Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,300 metres (17,388ft).

Tests showed that the Sherpas had adaptations hardwired into their biology that made them better equipped to deal with thin mountain air.

Their mitochondria, tiny "batteries" in cells that supply energy, were more efficient than those of most people.

They were also more likely to obtain energy from sugars instead of by burning fat - an option normally chosen only at times of extreme physical stress.

One key finding involved levels of phosphocreatine, an "emergency" energy source that helps muscles contract when the body's usual energy molecule, ATP, is lacking.

After two months at high altitude , phosphocreatine levels in the lowlanders crashed, but in the Sherpas they increased.

The Sherpas also seemed to possess a natural protection against harmful free radicals.

The destructive molecules, which damage cells and tissue, can be generated by lack of oxygen. Their levels normally soar at high altitudes, but in Sherpas they remain very low.

Lead scientist Dr Andrew Murray, from Cambridge University, said: "Sherpas have spent thousands of years living at high altitudes, so it should be unsurprising that they have adapted to become more efficient at using oxygen and generating energy.

"When those of us from lower-lying countries spend time at high altitude, our bodies adapt to some extent to become more 'Sherpa-like', but we are no match for their efficiency."

Sherpas, an ethnic group from the mountain regions of Nepal, have supported many Himalayan expeditions. Two Sherpas are known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest 21 times.

Evidence suggests that the first humans reached the Tibetan Plateau 30,000 years ago, raising the possibility that people living there may have evolved to cope with the extreme environment.

Recent DNA studies have found clear differences between Sherpa and Tibetan populations and lowlanders.

The new findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, emerged from the Xtreme Everest project which is investigating the way the human body responds to high altitude.

They could pave the way to new treatments for hypoxia - oxygen starvation - in hospital patients. A significant proportion of patients under intensive care experience potentially life-threatening hypoxia.

Professor Mike Grocott, chairman of Xtreme Everest from the University of Southampton, said: "Although lack of oxygen might be viewed as an occupational hazard for mountain climbers, for people in intensive care units (ICUs) it can be life-threatening.

"One in five people admitted to intensive care in the UK each year die and even those that survive might never regain their previous quality of life.

"By understanding how Sherpas are able to survive with low levels of oxygen, we can get clues to help us identify those at greatest risk in ICUs and inform the development of better treatments to help in their recovery."