Pair held in missing woman case charged

Two men arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a 49-year-old woman have been charged, police said.

Majid Mustafa, 47, and 45-year-old Robert Lipinski are both due before magistrates in Hull on Monday charged with conspiring to cause GBH with intent.

Mustafa, of Beamsley Way, and Lipinski, of Emerald Grove, Hull, are also charged with conspiracy to administer a noxious substance.

Humberside Police said the pair were arrested as part of inquiries into the whereabouts of missing Renata Antczak.

Ms Antczak was last seen nearly a month ago in the Kingswood area of Hull, with officers saying it was "out of character for her not to be in touch with her family".

The missing person inquiry into the mother-of-two, last seen at around 1pm on Tuesday April 25, continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 324 of April 26 2017.