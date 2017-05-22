Social care solutions offered by three main parties

Plans to reform social care are dominating the General Election debate.

So what are the three major national parties offering in their manifestos?

Conservatives:

The Conservatives promise "the first ever proper plan to pay for, and provide, social care".

Under their plan, the value of the family home will for the first time be taken into account when working out how much an individual must pay towards social care in their own home, as well as residential care.

Tories would introduce a new guarantee that no one's assets will be depleted below £100,000 due to the costs of care.

Previously, the floor was set at £23,250.

The document appeared to indicate Tories would scrap plans to cap social care costs due to limit contributions to £72,000 from 2020. But in a dramatic move after four days of criticism for her policy, Theresa May announced on Monday that she would consult on a cap following the election.

Individuals receiving care at home will be able to defer payments until after their death, as residential care-users already can, so that they do not have to sell their home during their lifetime.

Labour:

Labour promises to increase social care budgets by £8 billion over the lifetime of the parliament, with £1 billion coming in the first year.

The party says this will fund a "real living wage", paid travel time and access to training for care workers without cutting quality of care and will end the situation where visits can last as little as 15 minutes.

Labour would also lay the foundations for the eventual creation of a national care service alongside the NHS and seek a consensus on how its £3 billion-a-year cost should be funded, possibly through wealth taxes, employer contributions or a new social care levy.

Liberal Democrats:

Lib Dems would put 1p on the rate of every band of income tax to raise £6 billion a year for the NHS and social care, and would consult on a possible dedicated health and care tax.

A cross-party health and social care convention on the long-term-sustainability of health and social care would bring together stakeholders from all political parties, patients' groups, the public and professionals.

The Lib Dems' longer-term objective is to integrate the NHS and social care, with budgets pooled in every area by 2020.

The party would introduce a statutory independent budget monitoring agency for health and care, reporting every three years on the system's current and future needs.