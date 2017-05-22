Queen and Prince Philip treated to advance viewing of Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen and Prince Philip are set to tour the gardens of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, ahead of the annual event's opening to the public.

The monarch and Duke of Edinburgh will be greeted by Sir Nicholas Bacon on Monday, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, before being led around a selection of displays.

Other members of the royal family will also explore the exhibitions, including Radio 2's Feel Good Gardens, which are modelled around the five senses.

Situated within the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the tour will also include a visit to the Sir Simon Milton Foundation garden, inspired by the Covent Garden Flower market.

They will also see a garden set within an "urban landscape" which will, for the first time at the 104-year-old show, feature street art.

In recent years, celebrities flocking to the gardeners' sanctuary have included former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams.

The public will be able to marvel at the horticultural creations from Tuesday until Saturday.

This year's event will host more than 500 exhibitors and is expected to attract some 165,000 visitors from around the world.