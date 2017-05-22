'Shabby racist' jailed for assault on pregnant woman who lost baby

A "shabby racist" has been jailed for 47 months for assaulting a pregnant Muslim woman who had a miscarriage after he repeatedly kicked her in the stomach.

David Gallacher attacked Samsam Haji-Ali and her husband Abdullah Sulamain on August 6 last year.

He approached Ms Haji-Ali in the car park of the Co-op on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, having verbally abused her in the store.

The 37-year-old racially abused her as she sat in the car, before kicking her in the stomach despite her shouting "I'm pregnant".

He then set upon Mr Sulamain, hitting him across the head.

Prosecutor Christopher Wing said Gallacher told the expectant mother: "You come here with your clown outfit on, you f***ing people, you are the f***ing problem in this place".

The court heard when Mr Sulamain went to try and calm Gallacher, he was hit across the head with a wine bottle and bag of ice.

He received a four-inch cut, which later required stitches.

Sentencing Gallacher, Judge Francis Sheridan said: "(He) swung the bottle towards her before he kicked her.

"She told him she was pregnant, and he continued to kick her again, after he was told she was pregnant."

The woman was left rolling around on the floor in agony, and miscarried on August 24 last year.

He added: "This lady's pregnancy was absolutely fine before she attended that shop and the defendant kicked her again in the stomach having been told she was pregnant.

"There was a racial element to this attack.

"The defendant is a shabby racist on the language that he used towards this lady."

He continued: "She is left rolling around on the ground in agony and later found there is bleeding before she lost the baby."

Judge Sheridan said he would leave it to others to decide whether the crown needed medical evidence to prove the link between the attack and the miscarriage, or whether common sense was enough.

He said he was of the view that "the loss of that baby was a direct result of a kick to the stomach of a pregnant woman".

Addressing Gallacher, he added: "You are a thug and a racist to boot.

"It is time you learnt that your vile conduct and abhorrent views are a thing of the past.

"This county will not bow to the views of racists, because decent society demands that intolerance is shown to all racists of any sort, however they chose to express their hatred of others, or dislike of others and the abuse that goes with it."

The judge said he had not awarded compensation in the case because he "simply could not put a price on the lost baby".

Mr Wing told the court that, when questioned by police, Gallacher claimed he was not a racist because he "taught himself Muslim" and speaks to members of the Muslim community.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans, Gallacher of no fixed address, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court, and spoke only to confirm his identity and plead guilty.

He admitted two counts of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of assaulting a police officer during his arrest on September 14 last year.

He was jailed for three years and seven months for the race attacks, and four months for the officer assaults.

When arrested Gallacher was aggressive, spat at officers, and attempted to bite them, telling them he had Hepatitis B.