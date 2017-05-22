Student granted appeal in four-year legal battle over care of boy, six

A 23-year-old student has won the latest round of a four-year legal fight to regain the care of her six-year-old son after complaining that the youngster is living at the home of convicted drug dealers.

The woman had agreed to relatives of her former boyfriend becoming her son's guardians after giving birth when 17.

But she is worried about the lifestyle members of his new family lead and wants him back.

She began her battle in 2013 and has represented herself at a series of family court hearings because she cannot afford lawyers and is not eligible for legal aid.

Now a High Court judge has granted her latest appeal and ordered a fresh investigation into the boy's circumstances.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson says a family court judge must oversee a new trial and has suggested that "hard questions" need to be asked to establish whether the boy is being harmed.

He has examined the case at appeal hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London and says the boy cannot be identified.

But he said social services staff at Surrey County Council had been involved in the case.

He heard that the man the boy thought of as his father was serving a lengthy jail term after being convicted of cannabis trafficking.

Two other family members had also been jailed after being convicted of dealing in harder drugs.

Mr Justice Jackson highlighted risks. He said the boy could ingest drugs and might be involved with "bad people".

He said a judge should thoroughly analyse all issues again and hear evidence from everyone involved before deciding whether the boy should return to his mother.

A new trial is likely to be staged at a family court in Surrey in the next few months.

Mr Justice Jackson said when the boy was older he should know that the "right thing" had been done.

The woman, who still sees her son, wept after Mr Justice Jackson granted her application for a fresh trial late on Wednesday.

"He's living with drug dealers," she said outside court.

"That just can't be right."

She added: "I agreed to him living with this family after he was born.

"But I was 16 when I got pregnant and 17 when I gave birth.

"I've grown up since then.

"I can look after him now and I want him back.

"I really need lawyers to represent me.

"But I can't afford them and I can't get legal aid so I've had to represent myself.

"I just hope I'll get him back."