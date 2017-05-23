British doctor loses bid to become WHO chief

A British doctor has lost out on his bid to become director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr David Nabarro was vying for the top job of the global health body, replacing Dr Margaret Chan.

But delegates at WHO annual assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, chose to elect Ethiopian candidate Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - who will take office on July 1 for a five-year term.

London-born Dr Nabarro, 67, was the British candidate for the role. He was one of three nominees put forward to replace Dr Chan, who has been in charge of the body since 2006.

WHO's director general is responsible for the health and well-being of millions of people around the world.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Jeremy Farrar, director of the biomedical research charity the Wellcome Trust, said: "I'm pleased to extend my congratulations to Dr Tedros on his appointment to the most important job in global health.

"As someone who has worked tirelessly to reform health systems in Ethiopia and across Africa, he will bring great insight and the political leadership necessary to restore trust in the WHO at a critical moment in its history.

"Tedros' predecessor has done much to improve the WHO's response to epidemics in the wake of the Ebola crisis of 2014/15, but there is more to be done.

"Tedros has the power to herald a new era in how the world prepares for and responds to epidemics, including building partnerships, strengthening public health systems, and developing new vaccines and therapies that are available to all who need them.

"The WHO has a proud history and we must work together to ensure it continues to fulfil its potential. Wellcome looks forward to working with Dr Tedros as we strive together toward a better, healthier future."