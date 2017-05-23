NHS staff at Manchester conference offer to help treat blast victims

Health workers visiting Manchester have offered to pitch in to help care for those injured in an explosion at a concert in the city.

NHS staff attending a conference in the city offered support to local hospitals treating the wounded.

North West Ambulance NHS Trust sent 60 ambulances to the scene of the suspected terror attack.

It said that 59 casualties had been taken to nearby hospitals and a number of walking wounded were treated at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said that the injured were being treated at six local hospitals.

Kirsty Withers, a theatre clinical manager at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay (UHMB) NHS Foundation Trust, offered assistance to Manchester Royal Infirmary online, writing: "We are visiting for a health conference from morecambe bay trust tomorrow 3 Theatre ODPs available if needed."

Stuart Hosking-Durn, an emergency preparedness, resilience and response professional with UHMB, also used Twitter to offer help, posting: "do you need extra hands, we have staff in Manchester, have ID and can attend."

Mancunian GP Faizan Awan tweeted: "If you need any help doing clinical work either on wards or minors, let me know. Can be with you in 10 minutes."