Theresa May to chair Cobra meeting after Manchester 'terrorist attack'

Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday following the Manchester explosion which is being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack".

The Prime Minister said the authorities were working to establish what happened at the Manchester Arena, after 19 people were confirmed dead following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

Mrs May said: " We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

A Tory source said the Prime Minister's General Election campaign was being suspended.

The Cobra meeting is expected to take place at around 9am, Downing Street said.