Tory Party donations more than double Labour total in first three months of year
Donations to the Conservative Party were more than double Labour's during the opening three months of 2017, official figures show.
The Electoral Commission said Theresa May's party received £5.46 million from donors between January and March, with mining millionaire Michael Davis providing the biggest gift at £317,000.
Unions helped Labour to raise £2.64 million, with Unite donating £657,702 and Unison £376,242.
Former motor racing boss Max Mosley, who has used family money to fund press regulator Impress, also gave Labour £300,000.
The commission said total donations accepted by political parties in the three-month period was £9.39 million.
The Liberal Democrats received £603,155, the Co-operative Party - which has links with Labour - £322,800, Ukip £246,910, the Green Party £58,170, Plaid Cymru £23,000 and the SNP £3,300.
Public funds are also listed for each party, which predominantly boost the totals for opposition parties.
The Women's Equality Party received donations amounting to £10,000 while the Socialist Party of Great Britain reported £19,816, the Electoral Commission said.
The regulator released figures earlier this week showing donations for the opening days of the General Election campaign - from May 3, when Parliament was dissolved, until May 9.
This revealed the Tories had received £4.1 million in donations compared to Labour's £2.7 million.