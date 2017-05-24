14-year-old boy arrested over knife murder of teenager

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenager who became one of the latest victims of knife attacks in the capital.

Joao Ricardo Gomes, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack after being found with stab wounds following reports of a mass brawl in Hertford Road, Enfield, north London, on Saturday May 13.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were also found with knife injuries in nearby Palmers Lane after police were called at around 10.30pm.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance and have since been discharged.

Detectives from the force's homicide and major crime command continue to investigate the incident.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

The death of Mr Gomes was one of the latest in a surge of knife attacks in London.

The fatal stabbing was the 10th teenage homicide in the capital since the start of the year and made the teenager the seventh to die after being stabbed.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact police via 101 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.