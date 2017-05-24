Parents of sick baby Charlie Gard given £10,000 'with love from Indonesia'

A couple waiting for a ruling on the latest stage of a court battle over life-support treatment for their sick baby son have been given nearly £10,000 by a well-wisher in Indonesia.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want nine-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial in the US.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, are against any attempt at therapy in the US and say life-support treatment should stop.

A High Court judge has ruled against a trip to America and the couple, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, are waiting for a ruling by Court of Appeal judges.

Charlie's parents have appealed for money on a GoFundMe page to cover doctors' bills in the US and have raised more than £1.3 million.

A recent £9,100 donation has been signed "with love from Indonesia".

Mr Justice Francis concluded that life-support treatment should end and said a move to a palliative care regime would be in Charlie's best interests, following a High Court trial in London in April.

Appeal judges Lord Justice McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Sales analysed the case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Tuesday and are expected to to deliver a ruling on Thursday.