Prince joins retail company figures to make sustainable cotton pledge

The Prince of Wales will join senior figures from clothing and retail companies who will today commit themselves to an ambitious plan to increase their use of sustainable cotton.

Representatives from companies like Asos, H&M and Tesco are expected to join other major businesses in making a pledge to use 100% sustainable cotton by 2025.

Charles will address the gathering convened by his International Sustainability Unit in collaboration with Marks and Spencer and The Soil Association.

More than 20 million tonnes of cotton are produced in more than 100 countries each year, making it the most widely produced natural textile in the world.

But with hundreds of litres of water used to make a single T-shirt, significant amounts of pesticides used to help produce cotton and millions of smallholders relying on the crop, action is needed to ensure the industry's long-term viability say campaigners.

The meeting will also be attended by members of the Fairtrade Foundation, The Better Cotton Initiative and Textile Exchange.