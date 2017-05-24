Seven quizzed as counter-terror police hunt Manchester bomber's 'network'

Seven people have been arrested in the UK over the Manchester Arena attack as counter-terrorism police swooped on the suicide bomber's suspected "network".

Six men and a woman are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton, Warwickshire, while relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

Abedi's father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli with his brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.

Abedi's older brother Ismail was detained in Chorlton, south Manchester, on Tuesday.

Ramadan Abedi had earlier claimed his son was innocent, saying: "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us."

The developments came as the police investigation was hit by further leaks to the US media, with the New York Times releasing crime scene photos appearing to show bomb fragments and the backpack used to conceal the explosive.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the leak of the pictures breached trust and "undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families".

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise UK concerns when she meets US President Donald Trump at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday.