We must not allow terrorism to triumph, Nicola Sturgeon tells people of Scotland

The people of Scotland must not allow terrorism to triumph and should go about their business as usual, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Following confirmation that the UK's terror threat level has been raised to critical, the FM chaired another meeting of the Resilience Committee in the early hours of this morning.

It came as political parties agreed to suspend campaigning for a second day.

The search is also continuing for a Barra schoolgirl who remains missing following the attack in Manchester, while two others are in hospital north of the border.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, remains unaccounted for, but her friend Laura Mcintyre, 15, is being treated at a Manchester hospital.

Angus MacNeil, who has represented the island as SNP MP since 2005, said the older girl is being treated in hospital in Manchester.

''Laura is alive in hospital and is in a serious condition,'' he said.

''We are obviously still extremely worried about Eilidh. We have no news at the moment.''

Scottish ministers were briefed at the Resilience Committee by Police Scotland about the practical implications for Scotland of the heightened security status for upcoming major events such as the Scottish Cup final.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy First Minister, the Justice Secretary, the Lord Advocate and senior officers from Police Scotland.

The First Minister said: "While raising the UK terror threat level to critical has been judged a necessary response to the despicable attack in Manchester, we must not allow terrorism to triumph.

"I urge the people of Scotland to be vigilant but not alarmed and, as far as possible, to go about their business as usual.

"Police Scotland have already visibly increased their presence in locations such as transport hubs and city centres as a precaution.

"Security arrangements for upcoming public events, including this weekend's Scottish Cup final, are being thoroughly reviewed and the public should anticipate additional safety measures such as full body and bag searches.

"Our emergency services prepare extensively for situations such as this, and those well-rehearsed plans are now being put into practice."

The First Minister added: "Anyone who was in Manchester and witnessed the terror attack or its immediate aftermath will undoubtedly be feeling stressed or upset.

"Anyone with concerns about themselves or their children should contact their GP for support or NHS 24 if their GP surgery is closed."